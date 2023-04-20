One person has died after being shot in Brampton on Thursday night.

Peel Regional Police said the shooting occurred in the area of Bramsteele Road and Rutherford Road South, west of Highway 410.

When officers arrived, they located a victim with life-threatening injuries.

The victim was taken to a trauma centre, where they were pronounced dead.

The homicide unit has been called to investigate.

Police said they do not have suspect information at this time.