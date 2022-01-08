One person dead after shooting in downtown Toronto
Toronto police investigate a shooting on Bloor Street East near Church Street on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.
Published Saturday, January 8, 2022 11:17PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, January 9, 2022 12:24AM EST
A shooting in downtown Toronto Saturday evening left one person dead, police said.
Officers were called just before 11 p.m. for reports of shots fired near a restaurant in the Bloor Street East and Church Street area.
Police said officers arrived and found a male victim without vital signs and suffering from very serious gunshot injuries.
He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.
Police said they also located shell casings at the scene.
No suspect information was immediately available.