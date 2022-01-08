A shooting in downtown Toronto Saturday evening left one person dead, police said.

Officers were called just before 11 p.m. for reports of shots fired near a restaurant in the Bloor Street East and Church Street area.

Police said officers arrived and found a male victim without vital signs and suffering from very serious gunshot injuries.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

Police said they also located shell casings at the scene.

No suspect information was immediately available.