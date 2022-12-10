One person dead after shooting in East York
Published Saturday, December 10, 2022 7:39PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, December 10, 2022 8:17PM EST
One person is dead after being shot in East York on Saturday evening.
The shooting occurred in the Victoria Park Avenue and Crescent Town Road area at around 7:15 p.m.
Police arrived and located one person with a gunshot wound.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.
Police said a suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.
No description of the suspect and the vehicle have been released.