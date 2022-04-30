One person is dead after a shooting at a complex in Etobicoke Saturday afternoon.

Toronto police said they were called to the area of Mount Olive Drive and Kipling Avenue just before 6 p.m. for reports of gunshots.

When they arrived, police located a male victim with serious injuries. He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The homicide unit has been called in to investigate.

Police have not released suspect information.