One person dead after shooting in Etobicoke
Police are on the scene of a shooting near Mount Olive Drive and Kipling Avenue in Etobicoke on Saturday, April 30, 2022.
Published Saturday, April 30, 2022 6:21PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, April 30, 2022 7:12PM EDT
One person is dead after a shooting at a complex in Etobicoke Saturday afternoon.
Toronto police said they were called to the area of Mount Olive Drive and Kipling Avenue just before 6 p.m. for reports of gunshots.
When they arrived, police located a male victim with serious injuries. He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The homicide unit has been called in to investigate.
Police have not released suspect information.