One person dead after shooting in Keelesdale
Toronto police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment building on Clearview Heights.
Published Saturday, April 15, 2023 5:18PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, April 15, 2023 6:31PM EDT
A man has died after being shot in the city’s Keelesdale neighbourhood on Saturday afternoon.
Toronto police say they responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment building in the area of Clearview Heights and Trethewey Drive, north of Eglinton Avenue West, just before 5 p.m.
When they arrived, police located a male victim with life-threatening injuries.
He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.
Police say they do not have suspect information.