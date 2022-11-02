One person dead after shooting in Mississauga
A Peel Regional Police cruiser parked at the scene of a fatal shooting in Mississauga.
Published Wednesday, November 2, 2022
Last Updated Wednesday, November 2, 2022 10:40PM EDT
One person is dead after a shooting in Mississauga on Wednesday evening.
It occurred in the area of Glen Erin Drive and Meadowvale Town Centre Circle at around 9:45 p.m.
Peel police said they arrived to find one person shot. The victim was later pronounced dead at the scene.
No suspect information has been released.
Police are advising the public to avoid the area as they investigate the shooting.