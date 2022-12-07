One person dead after shooting in Mississauga
Published Wednesday, December 7, 2022 10:25PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, December 7, 2022 10:25PM EST
One person has died after being shot in Mississauga on Wednesday evening.
Peel Regional Police said the shooting occurred in the area of Royal Windsor Drive and Southdown Road shortly before 9:30 p.m.
When they arrived, officers located a male victim shot in the parking lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said they do not have suspect information at this time.