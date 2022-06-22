One person dead after shooting in Mississauga: paramedics
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
Share:
Published Wednesday, June 22, 2022 10:34PM EDT
One person is dead after a shooting in Mississauga Wednesday night, Peel paramedics say.
Emergency crews were called to Glen Erin Drive and Britannia Road West around 10 p.m. for reports of a person shot.
Peel paramedics said one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said they do not have suspect information, but a person was seen running from the area.
More to come.