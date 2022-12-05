One person is dead following a single-vehicle collision in Whitchurch-Stouffville Monday evening.

York Regional Police (YRP) say the collision happened in the area of Woodbine Avenue and Vandorf Sideroad at around 5:30 p.m.

Police say the intersection is currently shut down while the major collision bureau investigates the incident.

No information about the victim has been released.

YRP are asking any witnesses or anyone who may have information or dash-cam footage of the incident to contact police.

Police say the area is likely to be shut down for an extended period of time and are asking drivers to use alternate routes.