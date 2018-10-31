

Chris Fox, CP24.com





One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Caledon on Wednesday afternoon.

Ontario Provincial Police Const. Tamara Schubert says that a sedan was travelling in the vicinity of McLaughlin Road and The Grange Side Road when it veered of the roadway and went off an embankment at around 1:10 p.m.

The deceased party was the only occupant of the car.

While it remains unclear what caused the vehicle to leave the roadway, Schubert said that the roads in the area were wet at the time.

Members of the OPP’s Technical Traffic Collision Investigation unit have been sent to the scene.

Schubert said that the roads in the area have been closed to allow for a full investigation.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin.