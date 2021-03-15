One person dead after small plane crashes into Lake Simcoe
Emergency crews are shown attending the scene of a deadly plane crash on Lake Simcoe in this aerial photo.
At least one person is dead after a small plane crashed into Lake Simcoe.
It happened at around 4 p.m. near Brechin, which is just east of Orillia.
Ramara Fire Deputy Chief Rob McCarthy tells CP24 that the wreckage is about two-and-a-half kilometres offshore.
He says that there is no information about other injuries at this point.
Ontario Provincial Police are leading the investigation.
