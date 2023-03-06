One person dead after stabbing in downtown Toronto
Published Monday, March 6, 2023 5:12AM EST
One person has died following a stabbing in downtown Toronto early Monday morning.
Police say the incident occurred around 1 a.m. near Queen and Sherbourne streets.
According to investigators, the victim as found by someone on the street suffering from stab wounds.
They later were pronounced dead.
No information on suspects has been provided.
The homicide unit is investigating.