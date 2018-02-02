

Chris Fox, CP24.com





One person is dead and another has minor injuries after a three-vehicle collision in Caledon, Ontario Provincial Police say.

The collision happened near Airport Road and King Street at around 6:05 a.m.

OPP Const. Paul Nancekivell says that a Toyota Corolla was travelling northbound when it crossed the centre line, sideswiped a pickup truck and then collided head-on with a mini van.

Nancekivell says that the driver of the Corolla was pronounced dead on scene while the driver of the mini van sustained minor injuries.

Airport Road is currently closed between King Street and Castlederg Side Road.

OPP say that the closure could remain in effect until 3 p.m.