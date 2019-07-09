One person dead after transport truck collides with car in Brampton
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, July 9, 2019 9:37AM EDT
One person is dead after a transport truck collided with a car in Brampton.
It happened near Highway 50 and Cottrelle Blvd. at around 9:05 a.m.
Police initially said that the driver of the car was trapped inside their vehicle; however they confirmed a short time later that the individual succumbed to their injuries at the scene.
It is not clear whether the driver of the transport truck sustained any injuries in the collision.