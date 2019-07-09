

Chris Fox, CP24.com





One person is dead after a dump truck collided with a car in Brampton.

It happened near Highway 50 and Cottrelle Blvd. at around 9:05 a.m.

Police initially said that the driver of the car was trapped inside their vehicle; however they confirmed a short time later that the individual succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

It is not clear whether the driver of the drump truck sustained any injuries in the collision.