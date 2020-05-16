One person dead after two-vehicle collision in Brampton
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated file photo.
Published Saturday, May 16, 2020 7:19PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, May 16, 2020 7:37PM EDT
One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Brampton Saturday evening.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Creditview Road and Sandalwood Parkway at around 6:30 p.m.
Peel police say a car and a motorcycle collided at the intersection.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.
A pedestrian was airlifted to a trauma centre, police say, and the occupants of the car were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
The cause of the collision is unknown.
Police say the intersection will be closed for an extended period for an investigation.
This is a developing story. More to come.