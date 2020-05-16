One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Brampton Saturday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Creditview Road and Sandalwood Parkway at around 6:30 p.m.

Peel police say a car and a motorcycle collided at the intersection.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

A pedestrian was airlifted to a trauma centre, police say, and the occupants of the car were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

Police say the intersection will be closed for an extended period for an investigation.

This is a developing story. More to come.