One person has been pronounced dead after a two-vehicle collision in Brampton Wednesday night.

Emergency crews received a report of the collision just before 8:20 p.m. at Mcvean and Countryside drives. Police said both vehicles remained on scene.

Upon arrival, Peel paramedics found one person without vital signs. They were transported to hospital, where they were pronounced dead, police said.

Another person has been taken to hospital with minor injuries.

It’s not immediately clear what caused the crash.

More to come…