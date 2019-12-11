One person dead after two-vehicle collision in Etobicoke: paramedics
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, December 11, 2019 7:58PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, December 11, 2019 8:03PM EST
One person is dead after a two-vehicle collision in Etobicoke on Wednesday night, Toronto paramedics say.
The crash happened in the area of Queens Plate Drive and Rexdale Boulevard, east of Highway 27, at around 6:45 p.m.
One person extricated after being trapped under a car that flipped, said Toronto fire.
Paramedics said an elderly female was pronounced dead at the scene. An elderly male was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
A third person was taken to hospital with minor injuries
The cause of the collision is unknown.
More to come.