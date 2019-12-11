

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





One person is dead after a two-vehicle collision in Etobicoke on Wednesday night, Toronto paramedics say.

The crash happened in the area of Queens Plate Drive and Rexdale Boulevard, east of Highway 27, at around 6:45 p.m.

One person extricated after being trapped under a car that flipped, said Toronto fire.

Paramedics said an elderly female was pronounced dead at the scene. An elderly male was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A third person was taken to hospital with minor injuries

The cause of the collision is unknown.

More to come.