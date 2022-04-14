One person has been pronounced dead after a fatal two-vehicle collision in Halton Hills, the Ontario Provincial Police said Thursday.

The incident happened just after 12 p.m. on Highway 7 near Trafalgar Road when the driver of a commercial truck travelling eastbound entered the westbound lane, striking a car.

The 43-year-old driver of the car was pronounced dead on the scene, police said, while the driver of the truck did not sustain injuries.

Officials have reported the truck is in a ditch, leaking fuel.

OPP spokesperson Kerry Schmidt told CTV News Toronto that an investigation is ongoing and that, at this time, no charges have been laid.