One person has died after a two-vehicle collision in Brampton Saturday night.

Emergency crews were called to the Bartley Bull Parkway and Main Street area, north of Steeles Avenue West, shortly before 9:30 p.m.

Police say an occupant of a vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a trauma centre. The individual was later pronounced dead.

Three others are being treated for minor injuries, police say.

The Major Collision Bureau is investigating the cause of the crash.

There are road closures in the area while police investigate.