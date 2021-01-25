A male has died of his injuries following a collision in Mississauga this afternoon.

The two-vehicle crash happened near Dixie Road and Winding Trail at around 2:45 p.m.

Police said a male victim suffered critical injuries and was rushed to a trauma centre for treatment.

A short time later, police said he died of his injuries.

The Major Collision Bureau is now investigating. Police are asking any witnesses, or anyone with dashcam or surveillance footage from the area to contact investigators.

Dixie Road is closed in both directions between Burnhamthorpe Road East and Winding Trail.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.