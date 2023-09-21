An investigation is underway following a fatal vehicle fire in Brant County, Ont. Wednesday afternoon.

In a news release, the Brant County OPP said it received a report of a single vehicle fire at around 2:30 p.m. on Cockshutt Road south of Brantford, Ont.

When emergency crews arrived on scene, police said, they found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames and one occupant inside.

The occupant, who police believe to be the driver of the vehicle, succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and no other details about the deceased have been released by police.

Cockshutt Road is closed between Hagan Road and Burtch Road, including the Indian Line Cockshutt Road intersection, police said.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

Investigators with the Brant County OPP are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.