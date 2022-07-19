One person dead after vehicle goes into Lake Ontario
A Durham Regional Police cruiser is shown in this undated photo.
Share:
Published Tuesday, July 19, 2022 10:09PM EDT
One person has died after a pickup truck went into Lake Ontario in Pickering.
It happened around 7:11 p.m. at West Shore Boulevard and Beachpoint Promenade.
One adult male was subsequently found deceased, police said.
Collision investigators are looking into the fatal incident. There is no indication of foul play so far, police said.