

Chris Fox, CP24.com





One person is dead after a two-vehicle collision in Whitchurch-Stouffville on Thursday afternoon, paramedics say.

It happened near Bloomington and McCowan roads shortly after 1 p.m.

Police say that a Honda sedan and a dump truck were both involved in the crash. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the dump truck suffered minor injuries.

Bloomington Road is currently closed from McCowan to Kennedy roads. The closure is expected to remain in effect for several hours.