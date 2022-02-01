One person has died and another has been rushed to hospital following a shooting in Markham Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Purple Finch Road and Russell Jarvis Drive – near Markham Road and Highway 407 – at around 6:45 p.m. for a shooting, York Regional Paramedic Services said.

One person was found at the scene without vital signs, while another was transported to a local trauma centre with unknown injuries, paramedics said.

York Regional Police later confirmed that one person died.

Two people are believed to be in custody so far in connection with the incident.

Police have provided few other details so far.

Reports from the area indicate that there is currently a large police presence in the neighborhood as officers investigate the homicide.