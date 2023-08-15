A man is dead and another is in critical condition following an early morning crash in Mississauga involving multiple vehicles, paramedics say.

At 5:35 a.m. on Tuesday, emergency crews were called to the area of Derry and McLaughlin roads for reports of a collision.

Peel paramedics told CP24 that a man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man, who police say is middle-aged, was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

Images from the scene show two badly damaged vehicles in what appears to be a head-on collision. Police say a third vehicle was also involved.

FATAL MVC

-3 vehicle collision

-Derry Rd at McLaughlin Rd #Mississauaga

-heavy police presence

-eastbound traffic blocked at Mavis

-1 lane westbound blocked

-MCB en route

-avoid area if possible

C/R 0535 hrs

PR230263223 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) August 15, 2023

Motorists in the area should expect to see a heavy police presence as an investigation gets underway.

All eastbound lanes of Derry are blocked at Mavis Road. One westbound lane is also blocked.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area, if possible.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.