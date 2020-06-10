

Chris Fox, CP24.com





One person is dead and another remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle collision in Scarborough late Tuesday night.

The motorcycle was travelling along Brimley Road near Anson Avenue when it came into contact with a car shortly before 11 p.m. Reports from the scene suggest that the motorcycle rider and a passenger were then thrown from the bike.

Both individuals were rushed to hospital with critical injuries; however police later confirmed that one of them – an adult woman - has since been pronounced dead.

The circumstances leading up to the collision remain unclear.

Traffic Services is investigating.