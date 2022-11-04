One person dead, another in custody after stabbing in Pickering
Police tape is seen in front of a Durham Regional Police cruiser. (Durham Regional Police)
Published Friday, November 4, 2022 9:30PM EDT
One person is dead after being stabbed multiple times in Pickering on Friday night.
Durham Regional Police said the stabbing occurred in the area of Rosebank Road and Sheppard Avenue.
Few details have been released about the incident, but police said one male is in custody.
They added that there is no threat to public safety.
The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.