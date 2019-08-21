

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The homicide unit A woman is dead and a man has been taken into custody following a shooting inside a residence in Burlington earlier this afternoon, Halton police say

Police were first called to the home on 2 Side Road between Cedar Springs Road and Guelph Line at around 3 p.m.

A was found inside the home with traumatic injuries, said police. He was pronounced dead at the scene

A male suspect was taken into custody, though charges have not yet been laid.

Police said they believe the suspect and the victim are known to each other.

"There is no known, ongoing, related threat to public safety," said Halton police in a statement.

2 Side Road is currently closed between Cedar Springs Road and Guelph Line due to the investigation and is expected to remain so for several hours.

Police say that there will be an “ongoing, heavy police presence” in the area.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Halton Regional Police Service Homicide or Crime Stoppers.