One male is dead and another is in hospital following a reported shooting in Caledon Monday.

Ontario Provincial Police said they responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Harvest Moon Drive in Bolton at around 12:26 p.m.

Officers arrived to find two male victims. One of them was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was transported to hospital. The extent of the second victim’s injuries is not known.

Police have provided few other details about the deadly incident.

OPP are asking anyone with information to contact investigators.