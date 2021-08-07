

The Canadian Press





Provincial police say one person is dead and another is missing following an apparent boating mishap in Lake Erie.

The OPP's Chatham-Kent detachment say officers responded to a report Friday morning of an overturned vessel about 100 metres from the shore of Rondeau Provincial Park.

They say a couple of hours later, at around 11 a.m., firefighters located an unresponsive person on the shoreline of the park who was later pronounced dead.

Police say that upon further investigation they learned that a second person had been in the capsized boat and was missing.

The search for that person was expected to resume at first light today.

Investigators have not yet released any information about the victims.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 7, 2021.