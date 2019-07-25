CALEDON, Ont. - Provincial police say one person is dead after a collision in Caledon, Ont.

OPP say they were called to the single-vehicle crash around 4:40 p.m. on Wednesday.

They say a passenger in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver and four other passengers were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Police say the cause of the crash is still being investigated.