One person dead following collision in Innisfil: police
Published Thursday, July 13, 2023 5:35PM EDT
One person has died following a collision in Innisfil Thursday afternoon.
The collision happened somewhere in the area of 20th Sideroad between Shore Acres Drive and 2nd Line, according to South Simcoe Police. That stretch of 20th Sideroad remains closed while police investigate.
No further details about the collision have been released.
Police are asking drivers to avoid the area for the time being.