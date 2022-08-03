A person has died following a two-alarm fire in east Toronto’s Riverdale area.

The fire broke out at a semi-detached house at 301 Riverdale Ave., which is just east of Pape Avenue and north of Gerrard Street East.

Firefighters were called to the scene around 12:45 a.m.

Speaking to the media at the scene, Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said crews discovered the body of one person upon entering the house. The identity of the victim has not been released.

The investigation into the origin, cause and circumstances of this fire is now underway, he noted.

More to come.