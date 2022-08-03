A person has died following a two-alarm fire in east Toronto’s Riverdale area.

The fire broke out at a semi-detached house at 301 Riverdale Ave., which is just east of Pape Avenue and north of Gerrard Street East.

Firefighters were called to the scene around 12:45 a.m.

Speaking to the media at the scene, Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said crews discovered the body of one person upon entering the house. The identity of the victim has not been released.

On behalf of @Toronto_Fire, I extend condolences to family, friends and all those impacted by the fatal fire at 301 Riverdale Avenue. The investigation into the origin, cause and circumstances of this fire will commence in collaboration with @TorontoPolice and @ONFireMarshal pic.twitter.com/TYhH2l4TzJ — Matthew Pegg (@ChiefPeggTFS) August 3, 2022

The investigation into the origin, cause and circumstances of this fire is now underway, he noted.

More to come.