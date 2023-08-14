One person has died after a fire in Toronto’s west end on Monday evening.

Police say that crews responded to reports of a fire on Keele Street at Yore Road, which is just north of Eglinton Avenue West, around 7:30 p.m.

Paramedics said that one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Toronto fire, the fire broke out in the basement of a residence. They said that crews rescued rescued one occupant and turned them over to EMS.

Roads in the area are closed as a result of the investigation.

More to come. This is a developing story.