One person dead following fire in Toronto's west end
Police say that crews responded to reports of a fire near Keele Street and Yore Road, north of Eglinton West, around 7:30 p.m.
Share:
Published Monday, August 14, 2023 8:11PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, August 15, 2023 5:29AM EDT
One person has died after a fire in Toronto’s west end on Monday evening.
Police say that crews responded to reports of a fire on Keele Street at Yore Road, which is just north of Eglinton Avenue West, around 7:30 p.m.
Paramedics said that one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to Toronto fire, the fire broke out in the basement of a residence. They said that crews rescued rescued one occupant and turned them over to EMS.
Roads in the area are closed as a result of the investigation.
More to come. This is a developing story.