One person dead following overnight shooting in Jamestown
Published Thursday, July 20, 2023 5:30AM EDT
One person is dead following an overnight shooting in Jamestown.
Police say the shooting occurred just before midnight in a townhouse complex on Orpington Crescent, located in northwest Toronto.
One person, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead on the scene.
A suspect description has not yet been released. Police say the investigation has been passed off to the Toronto Police Service’s homicide unit.