

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





One person has died following a police-involved shooting in Scarborough’s Bendale neighbourhood, the province’s Special Investigations Unit says.

It happened near Midland Avenue and Midwest Road at around 8 p.m. Tuesday evening, Toronto police said.

Video sent to CP24 by a viewer appears to have captured the moment when an officer was injured.

The video shows what appear to be several plainclothes officers, guns drawn, surrounding a white Mercedes. The Mercedes is boxed in by other unmarked vehicles. It then lurches forward, trapping one of the officers.

Gunshots can then be heard and a moment later, the video shows the officer quickly limping away from the vehicle.

A civilian and a police officer were both been taken to hospital to be treated for injuries following the incident, Toronto police said.

The province’s Special Investigations Unit later confirmed that the civilian has died. Toronto police said the officer remains in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The SIU is an arm’s length organization brought in to investigate whenever police are involved in a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

An SIU spokesperson could not immediately provide any further details about the incident.

The intersection of Midland Avenue and Midwest Road has been closed for the investigation.