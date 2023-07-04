One person dead following two-vehicle collision in Ajax
A Durham Regional Police car is shown at a Bowmanville, Ont. shopping centre parking lot on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives
Published Tuesday, July 4, 2023 5:29AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 4, 2023 6:33AM EDT
One person has died following a two-vehicle collision in Ajax.
The crash, which involved the drivers of a car and a motorcyclist, happened on Monday shortly before 8 p.m. at the intersection off Taunton Road East and Audley Road.
As a result, Taunton was closed between Lake Ridge Road and Warner Drive and Audley between Williamson Drive East and Pickering Concession Road 5, but they have since reopened.
The investigation is ongoing.