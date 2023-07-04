One person has died following a two-vehicle collision in Ajax.

The crash, which involved the drivers of a car and a motorcyclist, happened on Monday shortly before 8 p.m. at the intersection off Taunton Road East and Audley Road.

As a result, Taunton was closed between Lake Ridge Road and Warner Drive and Audley between Williamson Drive East and Pickering Concession Road 5, but they have since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.