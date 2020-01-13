

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





One person has been found dead following a house fire in Brampton.

Crews were called to a house in the area of Fireside Drive and Navy Crescent just after 3 p.m.

An adult victim was found deceased inside the house, Peel Regional Police said.

There is no information so far about the age of the person who died or the cause of the fire.

A number of roads are currently closed in the area because of the fire and the investigation.