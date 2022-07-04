One person is dead and another is in hospital after they were both stabbed outside a banquet hall in Mississauga early on Monday morning.

Peel Regional Police say they were called to Mississauga Grand Banquet and Event Centre at 35 Brunel Road in the Britannia Road and Hurontario Street area at 2:25 a.m. for a stabbing.

They found one victim who was pronounced dead at the scene, while a second was rushed to a hospital trauma centre for treatment.

Suspects involved in the incident fled before police arrived.

A police mobile command centre vehicle was seen in the banquet hall parking lot as officers gathered evidence.