One person is dead in a house fire in Etobicoke Saturday night, Toronto police said.

Fire crews were called to the area of Lake Shore Boulevard and Miles Road around 6:41 p.m. for a house fire.

Toronto police said they received reports of large flames and windows exploding. Toronto Fire Services told CP24 that one resident was located inside the home and rescued.

The resident was without vital signs and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The cause, origin and circumstances of the fire are unknown.