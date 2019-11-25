

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





One person is dead and one other person has been taken to hospital following a collision in Whitby Monday night.

The two-vehicle collision involved a sedan and a mini-van. It happened at Cochrane and Dundas streets at around 9:30 p.m., Durham police said.

Const. George Tudos said the sedan ended up on a property adjacent to the road following the crash.

First responders performed CPR, but were unable to save the driver.

“The male inside that vehicle did succumb to his injuries,” Tudos said.

One person from the van was transported to a local hospital following the crash, he said.

Video from the scene submitted to CP24 showed firefighters dousing flames at the side of the road. Tudos said the gas tank from one of the vehicles detached, travelled across the road and caught fire.

Two badly-damaged vehicles could be seen resting at the scene of the crash, with debris scattered around the roadway.

There is no word so far on how the crash occurred.

“Our traffic services just arrived on scene and they’re going to be doing a full investigation,” Tudos said.

The intersection is expected to be shut down for several hours as police investigate.