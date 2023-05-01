One person dead, three others injured after Scarborough collision: police
One of two vehicles involved in a fatal collision in Scarborough on Monday morning is seen in this aerial image.
Published Monday, May 1, 2023 11:54AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, May 1, 2023 12:04PM EDT
One person is dead and three others have been rushed to hospital following a two-vehicle collision in Scarborough on Monday morning.
It happened near Brimley Road and Lawrence Avenue just before 11 a.m.
Police say that one of the vehicles went off the road and into a field as a result.
One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. There others were transported to hospital, one via emergency run.
It is not clear how severe their injuries are.
The intersection is currently closed to accommodate the investigation, police say.
COLLISION:— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 1, 2023
Brimley Rd + Lawrence Av East
10:55 a.m.
- Reports of 2 vehicles involved
- One vehicle went off the road into a field
- @Toronto_Fire is extracting driver of one vehicle
- Police are on the scene
- W/B Lawrence is closed W/O Brimley @TTCnotices#GO965934
