

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





One person is dead and two others have been critically injured after a multi-vehicle collision near Barrie.

Ontario Provincial Police said the collision happened on County Road 53, between Carson and Sunnidale roads, northeast of Barrie.

Five vehicles were involved in the collision. An image from the scene shared by OPP on social media showed debris strewn across the roadway and several vehicles resting at odd angles.

Police have not yet said what caused the collision.

A snow squall warning was in effect for the area where the crash occurred Monday, with Environment Canada warning about the possibility of sudden near-zero visibility in some areas.

The victim has not been identified.

County Road 53 was closed between Carson and Sunnidale roads for the investigation into the deadly collision. The road has since reopened.