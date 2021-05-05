One person is dead and four others were hurt, two critically, after a multiple vehicle crash on Highway 6 in rural Hamilton between the hamlets of Harper’s Corners and Freelton on Wednesday afternoon.

Hamilton paramedics say that at 12:50 p.m. they were called to Highway 6, between Edgewood Road and the 8th Concession for a multiple car crash.

They said one occupant of a vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man was taken to hospital in critical condition, and a woman in her 30s was also taken to a trauma centre in critical condition.

Two other people were taken to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Paramedics said they were assessing as many as four other people at the scene for possible injuries.

The age and gender of the deceased person was not released.

Hamilton Police said Highway 6 is closed between Edgewood Road and 8th Concession and the incident has been referred to the OPP Highway Safety Division.

There were possibly as many as five vehicles involved in the collision.