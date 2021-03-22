One person has died and two others have been injured following a serious three-vehicle collision in Vaughan.

It happened at around 3:30 p.m. between Teston and Kirby roads.

Paramedics attended to three people at the scene, York Regional Paramedic Services said.

York Regional Police confirmed one of the patients – a woman – has since been pronounced dead.

Another person was transported to hospital with minor injuries, paramedics said. There was no immediate word as to the condition of the third person.

It’s not yet clear what caused the collision.

York Regional Police said are asking drivers to find alternate routes around the area.