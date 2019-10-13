One person dead, two others injured after collision in Vaughan: paramedics
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Sunday, October 13, 2019 4:18PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, October 13, 2019 4:22PM EDT
One person is dead after a collision in Vaughan, York Regional Paramedics say.
Emergency crews were called to the area of King Vaughan Road and Pine Valley Drive, around 2:45 p.m. for reports of a crash.
York paramedics said one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two other people were taken to a local hospital, paramedics said.
The cause of the crash is unknown.
Police have closed King Vaughan Road between Pine Valley Drive and Weston Road.