

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





One person is dead after a collision in Vaughan, York Regional Paramedics say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of King Vaughan Road and Pine Valley Drive, around 2:45 p.m. for reports of a crash.

York paramedics said one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other people were taken to a local hospital, paramedics said.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Police have closed King Vaughan Road between Pine Valley Drive and Weston Road.