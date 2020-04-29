

Chris Fox, CP24.com





One person is dead and two others have been taken to hospital following an early morning fire at a home in Pickering.

Crews were first dispatched to the residence on Fawndale Road near Altona and Kingston roads at around 4:40 a.m.

Durham police say that an adult female was found deceased inside the residence.

At this point it is unclear whether the two other victims were pulled from the fire or made their own way out.

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified and will be conducting an investigation.