One person dead, two others injured in shooting in Regent Park
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
Share:
Published Saturday, September 18, 2021 9:15PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 18, 2021 9:27PM EDT
One person was killed, and two others were injured in a shooting in Regent Park Saturday night.
Officers were called to the area of Oak and Sumach streets, south of Gerrard Street East, just before 9 p.m. for the sound of gunshots.
Police say they initially located two victims but later found another one.
One of the victims sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, Toronto paramedics say.
Another victim, a man in his 20s, was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The third victim was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Police have not released suspect information.