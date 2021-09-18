One person was killed, and two others were injured in a shooting in Regent Park Saturday night.

Officers were called to the area of Oak and Sumach streets, south of Gerrard Street East, just before 9 p.m. for the sound of gunshots.

Police say they initially located two victims but later found another one.

One of the victims sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, Toronto paramedics say.

Another victim, a man in his 20s, was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The third victim was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police have not released suspect information.