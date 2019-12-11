

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





One person has died in hospital following a two-vehicle collision in Oakville on Wednesday afternoon.

Halton police were called to the intersection of Winston Park Drive and Portland Drive around 1:13 p.m. for reports of a crash.

According to the initial investigation, a Toyota Corolla was travelling west on Portland Drive when it was struck by a Ford Escape travelling north on Winston Park Drive.

Police said the passenger of the Toyota suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Credit Valley Hospital, where the victim pronounced dead.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.